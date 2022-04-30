How to Watch Rennes vs. Saint-Etienne

Saint-Etienne came away from Raozhon Park as 2-0 victors the last time it visited Rennes and could really do with a repeat result on Saturday if it wants to avoid Ligue 1 relegation.

Les Rouge et Noir are similarly desperate for points as they look to nail down Champions League qualification, however, when third in the table hosts third-from-the-bottom in Week 35.

But while Bruno Genesio’s side holds onto third place for the time being, it’s important to note that fourth-place Monaco remains level on points, while Nice is only two points off the pace.

That’s without Strasbourg and Lens just below, each of whom remains within five points of the Champions League spots with only four games to go.

Rennes got back to its winning ways with a 5-0 thumping of Lorient last time out, a much-needed palette-cleanser following back-to-back defeats against Monaco and Strasbourg.

Genesio’s side has won seven of their last eight outings at Roazhon Park and hosts a side with only one victory across their last seven, who also happens to have the league’s second-worst defense.

Rennes, on the other hand, has the second-best attack in the division to date, with its 75 goals only one fewer than newly crowned champions, Paris Saint-Germain:

Martin Terrier improved his league tally for the season to 21 after netting against Lorient last weekend, having now found the back of the net in Rennes’ last five games.

Saint-Etienne would give a lot for a finisher of the same consistency considering their top scorer, Wahbi Khazri, has only half that amount (10). Les Verts have at least managed to score in their last six straight games, however, though it’s been more than two months since they last won on the road.

Victory on Saturday could at least temporarily lift Pascal Dupraz’s side out of the relegation play-off spot, but Rennes are unlikely to be willing hosts as they look to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite.

