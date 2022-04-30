Skip to main content

How to Watch Rennes vs. Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ligue 1 chase for Champions League qualification heats up as Rennes host Saint-Etienne.

Saint-Etienne came away from Raozhon Park as 2-0 victors the last time it visited Rennes and could really do with a repeat result on Saturday if it wants to avoid Ligue 1 relegation.

Les Rouge et Noir are similarly desperate for points as they look to nail down Champions League qualification, however, when third in the table hosts third-from-the-bottom in Week 35.

How to Watch Rennes vs. Saint-Etienne Today

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

Live Stream: You can stream Rennes vs. Saint-Etienne on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

But while Bruno Genesio’s side holds onto third place for the time being, it’s important to note that fourth-place Monaco remains level on points, while Nice is only two points off the pace.

That’s without Strasbourg and Lens just below, each of whom remains within five points of the Champions League spots with only four games to go.

Rennes got back to its winning ways with a 5-0 thumping of Lorient last time out, a much-needed palette-cleanser following back-to-back defeats against Monaco and Strasbourg.

Genesio’s side has won seven of their last eight outings at Roazhon Park and hosts a side with only one victory across their last seven, who also happens to have the league’s second-worst defense.

Rennes, on the other hand, has the second-best attack in the division to date, with its 75 goals only one fewer than newly crowned champions, Paris Saint-Germain:

Martin Terrier improved his league tally for the season to 21 after netting against Lorient last weekend, having now found the back of the net in Rennes’ last five games.

Saint-Etienne would give a lot for a finisher of the same consistency considering their top scorer, Wahbi Khazri, has only half that amount (10). Les Verts have at least managed to score in their last six straight games, however, though it’s been more than two months since they last won on the road.

Victory on Saturday could at least temporarily lift Pascal Dupraz’s side out of the relegation play-off spot, but Rennes are unlikely to be willing hosts as they look to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Rennes vs. Saint-Etienne

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Espanol
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Rennes
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. Saint-Etienne

By Tom Sunderland57 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Malaga vs Baskonia

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch the Washington Spring Game

By Adam Childs25 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Brown vs. Harvard Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar55 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) and Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) celebrate a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Gophers won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Minnesota Spring Game

By Kristofer Habbas55 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar55 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) is hit by FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola (7) during the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 23, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) is hit by FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola (7) during the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy