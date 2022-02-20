Seventh-place Rennes (37 points) will take on 16th-place Troyes (21 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

How to Watch Rennes vs. Troyes AC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Rennes is coming off of a 1-0 loss to PSG in its most recent match. That followed the team's 2-0 win over Brest, with Gaetan Laborde and Martin Terrier each scoring goals in that match.

Troyes is coming off a big loss to Brest, losing 5-1 to Brest last week. Adil Rami scored the only goal for Troyes in the loss. The team hasn't won a match since Jan. 19, when it beat Montpellier 1-0.

The last match between Rennes and Troyes was on Oct. 31, with the two sides playing to a 2-2 draw.

Rennes got on the board first with a Nayef Aguerd goal, but Troyes was able to take a 2-1 halftime lead after Adil Rami and Tristan Dingome scored within two minutes of each other in the 38th and 40th minutes, respectively.

But Rennes fought back, with Martin Terrier ultimately equalizing the match in the 81st minute. In the end, the two teams combined for 27 shot attempts.

