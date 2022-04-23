How to Watch Saint-Etienne vs AS Monaco

A monstrous run for Monaco could propel it into the Champions League places if it seals a sixth straight win at Saint-Etienne.

France’s most in-form outfit returns to action on Saturday hoping to disappoint a resurgent force when AS Monaco makes the trip to Saint-Etienne.

Philippe Clement has guided the Monegasques to five straight victories and is eyeing a place in Ligue 1’s top three—not to mention the Champions League qualification that comes with it.

Monaco sits fifth for the time being but has been steadily on the rise among France’s heavyweights for some time now, while Saint-Etienne is hoping just to avoid relegation from the top flight.

The European race is heating up in Ligue 1 too, as Monaco is one of three teams level on 56 points with only five games to play, the others being Strasbourg and Rennes directly above them.

No enemy has been too great for Monaco of late, however, after tit beat runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain, Rennes and Nice over the course of its active five-win streak.

The latter pushed it up to fifth in the table after Aleksandr Golovin poked home from short range to seal a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Christophe Galtier’s side on Wednesday:

Saint-Etienne occupies the relegation play-off spot as things stand but could feasibly climb two places to safety if it pulls off an upset at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The hosts are somewhat crippled by their list of absences, however, with Falaye Sacko and Saidou Sow out injured, although central defender Eliaquim Mangala is available following suspension.

Krepin Diatta is the main concern for Clement as the winger is set to miss for Monaco, so it’s a good thing Gelson Martins look back to full fitness ahead of the away fixture.

