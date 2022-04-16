Saint-Etienne is looking to move out of the bottom three of the Ligue 1 table on Saturday when it plays Stade Brestois.

Saint-Etienne is on the fringe of being relegated as it enters the last month and a half of its season.

How to watch Saint-Etienne vs Stade Brestois in Canada today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Watch the Saint-Etienne vs Stade Brestois match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is currently in third to last in the table and will be dropped if it can't climb the table. It is just a point back of Clermont Foot and four back of Lorient so there is hope, but it needs to start winning fast.

For Saturday, that means getting a big win against a Stade Brestois team that is on a two-match unbeaten streak.

Brest played to a 1-1 draw to Nantes a week ago and beat Montpelier 2-1 two weeks ago.

The win against Montpelier snapped a two-match losing streak and the draw has helped keep it in 12th place, three points up on Stade de Reims.

It is now also just two points back of Montpelier and could pass it with a win this weekend.

Brest beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 in their first and only meeting this year back on December 1st.

