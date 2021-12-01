Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. AS Saint-Étienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stade Brestois enters its match on Wednesday against AS Saint-Étienne on a four-match winning streak.
    Twelfth-place Brest (18 points) was mired near the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings until the team hit its stride, winning its last four matches. Those happen to be the team's only wins this season. It takes on 20th-place St-Etienne (12 points) on Wednesday, which has won two its last three.

    Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS La Liga 

    Live Stream Stade Brestois vs. AS Saint-Étienne on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In fact, St-Etienne has something in common with Brest, in that neither side was in the win column at all until recently. St-Etienne's only two wins of the year have come over the last three matchdays.

    The team did lose its most recent match though, falling 3-1 to PSG. Denis Bouanga scored the first goal of the match, but PSG then added three unanswered and Timothée Kolodziejczak was hit with a red card just before the half.

    As for Brest, a team that looked in danger of relegation has, for now, righted the ship.

    The team hasn't lost since Oct. 2, with two draws followed by the current four-game winning streak. After the loss to Nice, the team had four points. Now, it is at 18.

    Jérémy Le Douaron and Romain Faivre share the team lead in goals at five each.

    Brest has won the last three meetings of these sides, most recently winning 2-1 back in April.

