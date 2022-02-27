12th-place Stade Brestois (32 points) is set to take on 18th-place Lorient (21 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest. Lorient is currently in a position to play in the relegation playoff based on its struggles this season.

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. FC Lorient today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch Stade Brestois vs. FC Lorient online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brest is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Reims in its last match, with Martin Satriano scoring the team's only goal. The team has a minus-three goal differential this season.

Lorient is coming off a loss to Montpellier in its most recent match, being shutout 1-0. That followed a 0-0 draw with Monaco two weeks ago. The team has a minus-19 goal differential.

These sides last met in November, with Brest winning 2-1. Lorient took an early lead off an Adrian Grbic goal, but a red card for Jerome Hergault shifted the momentum. Romain Faivre and Steve Mounie each scored in the second half to give Brest the comeback victory. Brest ended up attempting 16 shots in the match and had possession for 62% of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.