How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Lille

Although it's been a disappointing campaign for Lille in Ligue 1, they're in far better form heading into Saturday's matchup against Stade Brestois, going undefeated in their last five matchups in the domestic league, winning three and drawing two.

And the most recent draw was nothing to scoff at, as Lille was able to secure a tie against third-place Marseille, 1-1, despite a 32nd-minute red card to Benjamin Andre. Sven Botman's 15th-minute goal was all Lille would need to earn the crucial point against one of the top teams in Ligue 1 this season.

What's more, Lille followed that up by demolishing Lorient in a mid-week matchup by a 3-1 scoreline, behind goals by Isaac Lihadji and Reinildo Mandava.

All that is to say, Lille should be feeling much better about itself lately, and playing loose and confident when it takes on 13th place Stade Brestois on Saturday.

Stade Brestois isn't in danger of being relegated, but they have firmly been in a mid-table team all year long, leaning closer to the bottom of the league than to the top. The club has 25 points through 21 games, but is coming off back-to-back defeats, 3-0 against Nice over two weeks ago and, more recently, 2-0 against Paris Saint-Germain.

Either way, Saturday's showdown between these two Ligue 1 clubs should be fascinating. Will Lille continue improving on its season-long form? Or will Stade Brestois break its point-less streak?

