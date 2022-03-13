Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stade Brestois hosts Marseille to wrap up Matchday 28 of Ligue 1 on Sunday at Francis-Le Blé Stadium.

Marseille, currently sitting in third place in the Ligue 1 standings with 47 points, finds itself just three points below Nice in the top two UEFA Champions League direct qualification spots. Brest, meanwhile is in 12th place in the league with 35 points after 27 matches of league play.

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Marseille Today:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Stade Brestois vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The home side, Brest, is coming off of its first victory in three matches on Matchday 27, a slim 1-0 win away at Lens. Franck Honorat put away the only goal of the match.

Marseille, meanwhile, won its latest match, the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Europa Conference League against Basel. Arkadiusz Milik's brace secured a 2-1 victory for the French club. The second leg will be played in Basel on March 17.

In Ligue 1, Marseille most recently lost 1-0 at home to Monaco. Before that, the club tied 1-1 away at Troyes and lost at home 2-0 to Clermont Foot, making it already three matches in a row that Marseille is unable to win in league play.

In the reverse fixture this season, Brest won 2-1 away at Marseille back in December, and the club now has the opportunity to win its two matches in a Ligue 1 season against Marseille for the first time.

Regional restrictions may apply.

