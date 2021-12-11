How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Montpellier HSC

It wasn't long ago that Stade Brestois was mired down near the bottom of Ligue 1 with no wins on the season. But over the last six matches the team has gone from winless to having six wins, moving it up to 10th in the Ligue 1 standings. The team will take on Montpellier, the team directly in front of it in the standings on Saturday.

Brest's turnaround has featured three shutout victories and some close margins, as just two of the six matches ended with Brest up by more than one goal.

The team's most recent win came against Marseille last Saturday, with the club winning 2-1 behind goals from Romain Faivre and Franck Honorat. Faivre leads the team in goals with seven on the season.

As for Montpellier, the team has won its last two matches, defeating Metz 3-1 and Clermont Foot 1-0, with Elye Wahi scoring the team's lone goal in the latter match. Those two teams occupy two of the bottom three spots in the Ligue 1 standings.

Montpellier has a +2 goal differential, the same as Brest. In fact, both teams have scored 25 goals and allowed 23. For Montpellier, three players — Stephy Mavididi, Florent Mollet and Teji Savanier — share the team lead in goals with four.

Brest has struggled historically against Montpellier, last beating it in 2008 when the sides met in Ligue 2. In top flight contests, Brest's last win over Montpellier was in 1987.

