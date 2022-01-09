Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nice takes on Brest on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

Third-place Nice (33 points) will take on 12th-place Brest (25 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest, with Nice looking for its third win in a row.

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. OGC Nice Today:

Match Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Match Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Stade Brestois vs. OGC Nice on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice is coming off of a 2-1 win over Lens on Dec. 22, the last time the team was in action. After falling behind 1-0 in the first half, Mario Lemina and Justin Kluivert each scored goals in the second half to give Nice the victory.

On the year, the team has a plus-12 goal differential, with Amine Gouiri leading the team in goals with eight.

As for Brest, the team drew Troyes 1-1 in its most recent Ligue 1 contest, with Franck Honorat knocking in a goal in the fifth minute, giving the team a 1-0 lead it held until late in the second half.

Romain Faivre leads the team in goals with seven. The team has a minus-two goal differential.

These teams last met in October, with Nice winning 2-1. Jean-Clair Todibo scored a goal just before the half to give Nice the 1-0, while Melvin Bard scored an insurance goal in the second half. Honorat got Brest on the board in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Stade Brestois vs. OGC Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
6:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

OGC Nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. OGC Nice

38 seconds ago
Empoli Verona Serie A Coppa Italia
Serie A

How to Watch Empoli FC vs Sassuolo

30 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 hours ago
Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 hours ago
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 hours ago
Jan 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the overtime shootout period as the Stars fans look on at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

3 hours ago
Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

3 hours ago
Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

3 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy