How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. OGC Nice

Third-place Nice (33 points) will take on 12th-place Brest (25 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest, with Nice looking for its third win in a row.

Match Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Match Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

Nice is coming off of a 2-1 win over Lens on Dec. 22, the last time the team was in action. After falling behind 1-0 in the first half, Mario Lemina and Justin Kluivert each scored goals in the second half to give Nice the victory.

On the year, the team has a plus-12 goal differential, with Amine Gouiri leading the team in goals with eight.

As for Brest, the team drew Troyes 1-1 in its most recent Ligue 1 contest, with Franck Honorat knocking in a goal in the fifth minute, giving the team a 1-0 lead it held until late in the second half.

Romain Faivre leads the team in goals with seven. The team has a minus-two goal differential.

These teams last met in October, with Nice winning 2-1. Jean-Clair Todibo scored a goal just before the half to give Nice the 1-0, while Melvin Bard scored an insurance goal in the second half. Honorat got Brest on the board in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late.

