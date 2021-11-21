Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams at opposite ends of the Ligue 1 standings meet on Sunday when Stade Brestois takes on RC Lens.
    Third-place  RC Lens (24 points) will face 17th-place Stade Brestois (12 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

    How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. RC Lens Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream Stade Brestois vs. RC Lens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lens has seven wins in 13 matches and has won two of its last three contests, most recently a 4-0 win over Troyes, with four different players scoring a goal.

    Three players share the team lead in goals with four each: Przemyslaw Frankowski, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Wesle Said. Jonathan Clauss leads in assists with six and has scored two goals of his own.

    As for Brest, the side has two wins in 13 matches, but those two wins have notably come in the team's last two matches, wins over Monaco and Lorient.

    Franck Honorat and Romain Faivre share the team lead in goals with four each.

    The last three meetings between these teams have resulted in two draws and a Lens victory, but Brest has traditionally done well at home against Lens, losing just one of the team's last 10 home contests against the side.

    Lens is off to its best Ligue 1 start since the 2001-02 campaign.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2020

    Stade Brestois vs. RC Lens

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    6:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
