How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Strasbourg

Brest, the No. 11 ranked team in Ligue 1, will take the pitch against Strasbourg who is in a must-win situation down the stretch on Saturday.

Strasbourg is in the heat of the end of the season as it stares down the close of the year. At 57 points through 35 games, Strasbourg sits at No. 6 which is the first team that would be out of qualifying for the Europa Cup or Champions League.

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Nice sits at No. 5 qualifying for the Conference League for next season. Nice has 60 points which is three above Strasbourg. Strasbourg even has the higher point differential if it can get the wins.

Stade Brestois finds itself a little farther down the standings at No. 11. Brest is 13-13-9 this season with a total of 48 points and a minus-three goal differential.

The team ranks No. 11 in goals scored putting 45 balls in the net, No. 12 in assists with 28 and No. 16 in shots only attempting 291 shots this season.

However, the team does rank No. 4 in saves with 105 on the season in large part to goalkeeper Marco Bizot, who has been sensational this season.

