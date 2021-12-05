How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Angers

Angers and Reims will meet on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

Angers (22 points) will take on Stade de Reims (19 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 match with Reims entering the match on a two-game winning streak.

Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

The most recent match was a 2-1 victory over Lyon, with Wout Faes and Hugo Ekitike scoring the two goals for the team. Ekitike leads the team in goals with six on the season.

Reims hasn't lost since Oct. 3, when it fell 3-2 against Bordeaux. A win on Sunday would give Reims its first three-game winning streak in Ligue 1 play since the 1977-78 season.

Angers is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Monaco in its last match, with the only Angers goal coming off of a Monaco own goal. The last time that the team scored an actual goal was against Lens, with Sofiane Boufal and Romain Thomas each scoring a goal. Boufal shares the team lead in goals with Thomas Mangani at four each.

Last year, Angers beat Reims 1-0 in the first meeting, with the two sides drawing the second match 0-0. Since the 2018-19 season, four of the six games between these teams have ended in a draw.

