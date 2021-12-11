Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. AS Saint-Étienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two clubs in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 standings meet on Saturday when Stade de Reims and AS Saint-Etienne face off.
    14th-place Reims (19 points) and last-place St-Etienne (12 points) will meet on Saturday in a French Ligue 1 contest, with both teams coming off losses in its most recent contest.

    Match Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream Stade de Reims vs. AS Saint-Étienne on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    St-Etienne earned back-to-back wins recently, its first two victories of this Ligue 1 campaign, but has lost three in a row since.

    The team's most recent match was a 5-0 loss to Rennes, which leaves St-Etienne with its second-worst Ligue 1 start in club history.

    Wahbi Khazri leads the team in goals with seven. St-Etienne is last in Ligue 1 in goal differential at minus-20.

    Reims is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Angers, with Hugo Ekitike scoring his team-high seventh goal of this season in the loss. The team lost Valon Berisha to a red card in the 35th minute, with Angers scoring twice after he was sent off to win the match.

    Reims has won two Ligue 1 home matches in a row against St-Etienne. A win on Saturday would be the first three-game home winning streak against St-Etienne since 1960.

    The most recent meeting of these clubs was in February, with the two sides playing to a 1-1 draw.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

