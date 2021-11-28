A pair of teams tied in points near the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings meet on Sunday.

15th place Stade de Reims (13 points) will take on 18th place Clermont Foot (13 points) on Sunday in a meeting of clubs tied in points, but separated a good bit in goal differential.

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Clermont Foot Today:

Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Reims has a -3 goal differential and is coming off draws in its past two matches, drawing Monaco 0-0 and then Strasbourg 1-1. In the latter match, Huge Ekitike scored in the 22nd minute and Reims almost held on, until Strasbourg tied it up in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Ekitike leads the team in goals with five on the season, giving him 1/3 of the club's goals.

Clermont Foot has lost four matches in a row and has a goal differential of -11. The team has scored 17 goals this season, with seven of those goals scored by Mohamed Bayo. The team's most recent match was a 2-1 loss to Nice, with Florent Ogier scoring the club's lone goal.

These two teams have never met as Ligue 1 opponents, with the last overall meeting coming in 2018 when Clermont won 2-1. This is the first season that Clermont Foot has competed in Ligue 1.

