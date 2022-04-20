Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Lille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lille visit Stade de Reims on matchday 33 of the Ligue 1 season on Wednesday at Auguste-Delaune II Stadium.

With just one win in its last five league matches, Lille will look to bounce back on Wednesday and continue to stay in the race for European competition this season in Ligue 1. The club, which will visit Stade de Reims on matchday 33, is in ninth place with 48 points, five below the top-five spots that will play in the now three different major European tournaments next season (Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League).

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Lille in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Stade de Reims vs. Lille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Following the club's Round of 16 UEFA Champions League elimination to Chelsea on March 16, Lille played four league matches to date, with just one win, two draws and a loss in that span.

The lone victory came in a trip to face Nantes, which led to a slim 1-0 finish for the visitors thanks to a first-half strike from Amadou Onana.

Lille's most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to RC Lens where a 45th-minute finish from Xeka wasn't enough to secure any points for the club at home.

Lille now travels to face Stade de Reims on matchday 33, with the top five European competition spots within the club's sights as we head into the final stretch of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

