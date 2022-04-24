How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Marseille in Canada

Marseille's fight to finish second in Ligue 1 and automatically qualify for the Champions League takes them to Reims on Sunday.

Their hosts, on the other hand, have little to fight for as they sit 13th and likely clear of relegation, though the drive to succeed remains evident following a surprise win over Lille in midweek.

Les rouges et Blancs had failed to beat Lille for three years prior to Wednesday’s encounter, where center-back and captain Yunis Abdelhamid provided an unlikely curling winner in the 92nd minute:

That result was all the more unexpected considering Reims were coming off the back of a four-match winless streak before meeting last season’s league champions.

It’s poor timing if you’re Marseille, who have won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions but will be wary any slip could re-open the race for second place. Jorge Sampaoli’s side happen to be the best-performing team in Ligue 1 away from home this season, having taken 33 of a possible 48 points on the road this term.

That doesn’t mean the team haven’t fallen victim to their upsets, however, such as the surprise 1-1 draw at Troyes in February, and Les Olympiens need only two or three more wins to guarantee a runner-up finish.

Striker Arkadiusz Milik could make his first start for the club in more than a month after recovering from injury, while Turkish speedster Cengiz Under may also be deemed fit enough to make the XI.

Marseille remain without United States winger Konrad de la Fuente, however, while defender Alvaro Gonzalez remains out of Sampaoli’s plans after returning to his native Spain last month.

