Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stade de Reims hosts Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday at Auguste-Delaune II Stadium in Ligue 1 action.

A forgetful season so far for Olympique Lyonnais has led them to 10th place on 41 points in the campaign, where the historic French club will now visit 12th-place Stade de Reims who are on a four-match undefeated streak in Ligue 1 play.

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In French first division action, Lyon has won just twice in its last five matches, with those victories being at home 2-0 over Nice and away 4-1 over Lorient on Matchdays 24 and 27 respectively. Moussa Dembélé was able to get on the scoresheet in each of those matches and leads the club this season with 10 finishes.

Most recently, though, the club led by head coach Peter Bosz found success in European competition where Lyon eliminated Porto in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League 2-1 on aggregate. Dembélé gave the French club the goal in the second leg that secured its advancing to the next round of the tournament.

They will now visit Stade de Reims in hopes of climbing up the standings and into those European competition top five spots, where Strasbourg holds fifth place with its 47 points in the campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
11:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión

How to Watch Tlaxcala vs. Leones Negros

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates with center Mark Williams (15) during the second half against Cal State Fullerton during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
SI Guide

Coach K and Tom Izzo Go Head-to-Head

By Kate Yanchulis25 minutes ago
imago1010656559h
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

By Tom Sunderland55 minutes ago
college soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch SPAL vs. US Cremonese

By Rafael Urbina55 minutes ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, Race

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Soccer

Leicester City vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy