How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais

A forgetful season so far for Olympique Lyonnais has led them to 10th place on 41 points in the campaign, where the historic French club will now visit 12th-place Stade de Reims who are on a four-match undefeated streak in Ligue 1 play.

In French first division action, Lyon has won just twice in its last five matches, with those victories being at home 2-0 over Nice and away 4-1 over Lorient on Matchdays 24 and 27 respectively. Moussa Dembélé was able to get on the scoresheet in each of those matches and leads the club this season with 10 finishes.

Most recently, though, the club led by head coach Peter Bosz found success in European competition where Lyon eliminated Porto in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League 2-1 on aggregate. Dembélé gave the French club the goal in the second leg that secured its advancing to the next round of the tournament.

They will now visit Stade de Reims in hopes of climbing up the standings and into those European competition top five spots, where Strasbourg holds fifth place with its 47 points in the campaign.

