How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Stade Brestois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Reims takes on Brest on Sunday in Ligue 1 action.

12th-place Brest (31 points) will take on 14th-place Reims (27 points) on Sunday in Ligue 1 action.

Brest has won two of its last three matches, including last week's 5-1 win over Troyes. Martin Satriano and Franck Honorat each scored twice in the victory, with Steve Mounie scoring as well.

Reims is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Nantes, with Yunis Abdelhamid being ejected via red card in the 14th minute. Before that, the team beat Bordeaux 5-0, with two of the goals coming from Marshall Munetsi.

This is the second meet of these two sides this season, with the first coming back in October. Reims got on the board first with a Wout Faes goal in the 12th minute, but Brest was able to even things up in the second half when Franck Honorat found the net in the 74th minute.

Reims took 13 shots to Brest's nine, but Brest had twice as many shots on target with four to Reims' two.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Stade de Reims vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 7
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
