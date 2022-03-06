How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Strasbourg

Fifth-place in the standings Strasbourg will look to continue the club's fine run of form in its visit to Stade de Reims. The visiting team is currently on a four-match undefeated streak with two wins and two draws. Meanwhile, Stade de Reims is in 13th place in the standings with 31 points in 26 matches.

Strasbourg's 43 points after 26 matches is the club's best total in Ligue 1 since the 1996-97 season. The club's most recent match was a 0-0 home draw against second-place Nice.

Stade de Reims is coming off of the team's first win in its last three matches after a 2-1 victory in its visit to AS Monaco. Ligue 1's top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder opened the scoring in the 55th minute, but Kevin Volland's 84th-minute own goal and Nathanaël Mbuku's stoppage-time strike gave all three points to the visitors.

Reims has not lost once in the club's last 15 home matches against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 with 10 wins and five draws in that span. The last time Reims lost at home to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 was in 1958.

