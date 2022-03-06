Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 27 of Ligue 1 continues on Sunday when Stade de Reims host Strasbourg at Auguste-Delaune II Stadium.

Fifth-place in the standings Strasbourg will look to continue the club's fine run of form in its visit to Stade de Reims. The visiting team is currently on a four-match undefeated streak with two wins and two draws. Meanwhile, Stade de Reims is in 13th place in the standings with 31 points in 26 matches.

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Strasbourg on Sunday:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream Stade de Reims vs. Strasbourg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strasbourg's 43 points after 26 matches is the club's best total in Ligue 1 since the 1996-97 season. The club's most recent match was a 0-0 home draw against second-place Nice.

Stade de Reims is coming off of the team's first win in its last three matches after a 2-1 victory in its visit to AS Monaco. Ligue 1's top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder opened the scoring in the 55th minute, but Kevin Volland's 84th-minute own goal and Nathanaël Mbuku's stoppage-time strike gave all three points to the visitors.

Reims has not lost once in the club's last 15 home matches against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 with 10 wins and five draws in that span. The last time Reims lost at home to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 was in 1958.

Regional restrictions may apply.

