How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Rennes

Romping Rennes resume their roll in a stunning Ligue 1 campaign when they visit Reims in Week 31.

European hopefuls Rennes are unbeaten in six domestic outings and hopes to continue its best-ever start to a Ligue 1 campaign when it visits Reims on Saturday.

The French finish line is inching closer as Rennes sit third and hope to clinch the final Champions League qualifying spot, while Reims can effectively guarantee its top-flight survival with one more win.

How to Watch Reims vs. Rennes Today

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream: You can stream Reims vs. Rennes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

36 points looks as though it may be enough for Les Rouges et Blancs to bank on playing next season in Ligue 1 regardless, though another bottom-half finish may be as good as it gets.

Rennes, meanwhile, has shown the capability to build upon last season’s run to sixth place and is the league’s joint-top scorers alongside leaders Paris Saint-Germain after 30 games (64 goals):

Equally impressive is the fact Bruno Genesio’s side has conceded just one more goal than pace-setters PSG, the main issue being it has recorded the most losses of any team among the top five (nine).

Les Rennais had romped to five straight league wins prior to Saturday’s 1-1 draw away to Nice, where Martin Terrier’s 17th goal of the season rescued a point for the visitors.

That tally puts the former Lyon winger level with France favourite and PSG poster boy Kylian Mbappe for the Ligue 1 campaign, with only AS Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder having netted more (18).

In comparison, Reims’ top scorer in Ligue 1 this term, Hugo Ekitike, has around half that sum on nine goals to date. The highly rated 19-year-old hasn’t featured since mid-February due to a hamstring injury and recently aggravated the issue, however, meaning former Everton trainee Fraser Hornby could continue to deputise up front for Oscar Garcia’s side.

Regional restrictions may apply.