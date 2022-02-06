Stade Rennais takes on Stade Brestois on Sunday in what promises to be an exciting Ligue 1 matchup.

It has been a great start to the Ligue 1 season for Rennes, with the club sitting in the sixth spot on the French table ith 34 points, leaving them just two points behind Monaco for the final automatic spot in Europa League next season. That makes a win on Sunday against Brest imperative for them.

How to Watch Stade Rennais vs. Stade Brestois today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Brest haven't been quite as impressive this season, firmly sitting in the middle of the table with 28 points in 22 matches and a negative-five goal differential.

Rennes has been on a poor run of form lately, however, losing four of their last five outings heading into this match, including, most recently, dropping a 2-1 result against Clermont Foot on Jan. 23 despite a 19th-minute goal by Baptiste Santamaria.

That makes a victory and three points on Sunday for Rennes even more important, just to get the positive momentum rolling again.

Brest hasn't been much better of late, losing three times, drawing once and winning once in their last five outings, though their most recent match was a 2-0 victory over Lille, the reigning champions in France.

To see if Rennes is able to turn their poor form around and get back to European contention against Brest, tune to beIN SPORTS En Español at 10:55 a.m. ET.

