Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Rennais vs. Stade Brestois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stade Rennais takes on Stade Brestois on Sunday in what promises to be an exciting Ligue 1 matchup.

It has been a great start to the Ligue 1 season for Rennes, with the club sitting in the sixth spot on the French table ith 34 points, leaving them just two points behind Monaco for the final automatic spot in Europa League next season. That makes a win on Sunday against Brest imperative for them.

How to Watch Stade Rennais vs. Stade Brestois today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Watch Stade Rennais vs. Stade Brestois online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brest haven't been quite as impressive this season, firmly sitting in the middle of the table with 28 points in 22 matches and a negative-five goal differential.

Rennes has been on a poor run of form lately, however, losing four of their last five outings heading into this match, including, most recently, dropping a 2-1 result against Clermont Foot on Jan. 23 despite a 19th-minute goal by Baptiste Santamaria.

That makes a victory and three points on Sunday for Rennes even more important, just to get the positive momentum rolling again.

Brest hasn't been much better of late, losing three times, drawing once and winning once in their last five outings, though their most recent match was a 2-0 victory over Lille, the reigning champions in France.

To see if Rennes is able to turn their poor form around and get back to European contention against Brest, tune to beIN SPORTS En Español at 10:55 a.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Stade Rennais vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español
Time
10:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stade brestois
Ligue 1

How to Watch Stade Rennais vs. Stade Brestois

13 seconds ago
Besiktas vs. Antalyaspor
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Antalyaspor

13 seconds ago
Johannes Ludwig Luge
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Singles Luge

17 minutes ago
nathan-chen
SI Guide

Team USA Goes for Gold in Figure Skating

1 hour ago
ogc nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot in Canada

2 hours ago
Nantes Lorient
Ligue 1

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Nantes

2 hours ago
Reims Angers
Ligue 1

How to Watch Reims vs Bordeaux

2 hours ago
fc metz
Ligue 1

How to Watch Troyes vs Metz

2 hours ago
napoli
Serie A

How to Watch Venezia vs. Napoli in Canada

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy