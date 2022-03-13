Skip to main content

How to Watch Strasbourg at AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 5 ranked team in Ligue 1, Strasbourg, travel to take on the No. 8 ranked A.S. Monaco on Sunday morning.

Strasbourg is 12-7-8 this season and ranked No. 5 in Ligue 1. It is currently in the league position to get a bid into the Europa Cup. It has 44 points with a goal differential of plus-17. 

How to Watch Strasbourg at AS Monaco Today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream the Strasbourg at AS Monaco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is two points ahead of Nantes and two points below Rennes. It is 2-3-0 in its last five games. It beat Nantes and then Angers before drawing with St. Etienne, Nice and Reims.

A.S. Monaco is the No. 8 ranked team in Ligue 1 with an 11-8-8 record. The team ranks No. 6 in goals scored with 40, No. 4 in assists with 29 assists and No. 11 in shots with 232 shots.

Monaco is 2-2-1 in its last five games. It beat Lyon 2-0 before drawing with Lorient 0-0 and Bordeaux 1-1. It then lost to Reims 2-1, but it won its most recent outing against Marseille 1-0.

Strasbourg is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1.0 goals and a money line of +150. AS Monaco's money line is +185 and the draw is +220. The total projected goals to be scored is 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Strasbourg at AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
imago1010435725h
Ligue 1

By Matthew Beighlejust now
