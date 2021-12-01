How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Bordeaux

Strasbourg and Bordeaux meet in a Ligue 1 contest on Wednesday in a battle between two mid-table teams.

Eighth-place Strasbourg—riding a four-match undefeated streak—will face 16th-place Bordeaux on Wednesday in a Ligue 1 match. Strasbourg has 20 points on the season, while Bordeaux has 13.

Strasbourg has drawn three matches in a row—2-2 against Nantes, followed by 1-1 draws against Reims and Monaco. In the Monaco match, Ludovic Ajorque scored the team's only goal on a penalty kick.

Habib Diallo leads the team with seven goals. Overall, the team has a plus-six goal differential, the sixth-best mark in Ligue 1.

Bordeaux has lots two of its last three matches and is currently just one point above 19th/20th place, the two spots that will be relegated. The team has won just two matches this season, tied with Metz and St-Etienne for worst in Ligue 1, though those two clubs have performed better than Bordeaux over the last three matches. Bordeaux's two wins in 15 matches are the team's worst start in team history.

Last time out, Bordeaux lost 2-1 to Brest, with Stian Rode Gregersen scoring the team's only goal. Hwang Ui-jo leads the club in goals on the year with four.

This is the 100th meeting of these teams in Ligue 1. The teams split the series last season, with Strasbourg winning the second match by a 3-2 margin.

