Strasbourg is approaching the end of the Ligue 1 campaign in a position that Sunday's opponent Lyon might have thought it would have at this stage of the season.

Lyon is limping its way to the Ligue 1 finish line but has a chance to do its European qualification chances a world of good if it can beat Strasbourg on Sunday.

Les Gones are eighth in France’s top flight for the time being but can move to within two points of Strasbourg in fourth provided they can bag their first away win in more than a month.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Lyon Today

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

You can stream Strasbourg vs. Lyon on fuboTV

On the plus side, Lyon is unbeaten in five and has suffered just three losses in their last 19 outings, with a superb chance to reach the Europa League’s last four after drawing 1-1 at West Ham on Thursday.

Tanguy Ndombele struck back to secure a draw in east London after Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring for the 10-man Hammers, with everything still to play for ahead of next week’s second leg:

However, Lyon has also won just once in their last five games and visits one of France’s best-performing home outfits, with Strasbourg having lost just three times on their own soil this term.

The most recent of those came against second-place Marseille all the way back in mid-December, although Lyon has proved resilient on the road are unbeaten in five away fixtures.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, hasn’t recorded a loss in their last eight outings and have kept clean sheets in the last three of those, with only PSG (eight) and Rennes (10) having leaked fewer than their 13 goals at home this season.

Mousa Dembele, Jason Denayer and Lucas Paqueta each found their way onto the score sheet when Lyon secured a 3-1 triumph when these teams collided at the Groupama Stadium in December.

Peter Bosz’s Lyon can make back some much-needed ground in the European hunt should they come up with three points on Sunday, with progress in the Europa League far from assured just yet.

