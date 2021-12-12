How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Marseille, third in Ligue 1 with 29 points, will face Strasbourg, seventh in 26 points, on Sunday in Strasbourg, which hasn't won at home against Marseille since 2005.
How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Marseille Today:
Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021
Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Live Stream Strasbourg vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Strasbourg has won its last two Ligue 1 matches, with a 3-0 win over Nice in its most recent match and Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo and Adrien Thomasson each scoring a goal.
Strasbourg has scored eight goals over its two most recent matches. Ajorque has scored nine goals this season, the most of anyone on the team. The team's plus-12 goal differential is third-best in Ligue 1, behind only PSG and Rennes.
Marseille is coming off of a 2-1 loss against Brest, which ended a two-match win streak. Gerson scored the lone goal in the loss while Dimitri Payet leads the team in goals with six.
The team has a plus-nine goal differential on the season, fifth-best in Ligue 1.
The most recent match between the two sides was in April when they played to a 1-1 draw. That ended a three-game winning streak for Marseille in the series.
Regional restrictions may apply.