How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Marseille

Strasbourg looks for its third win in a row as it faces Marseille on Sunday in this Ligue 1 showdown.

Marseille, third in Ligue 1 with 29 points, will face Strasbourg, seventh in 26 points, on Sunday in Strasbourg, which hasn't won at home against Marseille since 2005.

Strasbourg has won its last two Ligue 1 matches, with a 3-0 win over Nice in its most recent match and Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo and Adrien Thomasson each scoring a goal.

Strasbourg has scored eight goals over its two most recent matches. Ajorque has scored nine goals this season, the most of anyone on the team. The team's plus-12 goal differential is third-best in Ligue 1, behind only PSG and Rennes.

Marseille is coming off of a 2-1 loss against Brest, which ended a two-match win streak. Gerson scored the lone goal in the loss while Dimitri Payet leads the team in goals with six.

The team has a plus-nine goal differential on the season, fifth-best in Ligue 1.

The most recent match between the two sides was in April when they played to a 1-1 draw. That ended a three-game winning streak for Marseille in the series.

