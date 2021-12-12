Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Strasbourg looks for its third win in a row as it faces Marseille on Sunday in this Ligue 1 showdown.
    Author:

    Marseille, third in Ligue 1 with 29 points, will face Strasbourg, seventh in 26 points, on Sunday in Strasbourg, which hasn't won at home against Marseille since 2005.

    How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Marseille Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

    Live Stream Strasbourg vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Strasbourg has won its last two Ligue 1 matches, with a 3-0 win over Nice in its most recent match and Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo and Adrien Thomasson each scoring a goal.

    Strasbourg has scored eight goals over its two most recent matches. Ajorque has scored nine goals this season, the most of anyone on the team. The team's plus-12 goal differential is third-best in Ligue 1, behind only PSG and Rennes.

    Marseille is coming off of a 2-1 loss against Brest, which ended a two-match win streak. Gerson scored the lone goal in the loss while Dimitri Payet leads the team in goals with six.

    The team has a plus-nine goal differential on the season, fifth-best in Ligue 1. 

    The most recent match between the two sides was in April when they played to a 1-1 draw. That ended a three-game winning streak for Marseille in the series.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Strasbourg vs. Marseille

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
    Time
    10:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    marseille
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Marseille

