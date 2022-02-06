Skip to main content

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two solid Ligue 1 teams meet on Sunday as Strasbourg faces Nantes.

Fifth-place Strasbourg (35 points) will take on 10th-place Nantes (32 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Nantes Today:

Match Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

Live stream Strasbourg vs. Nantes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strasbourg had won three matches in a row before it was upset by Bordeaux in its most recent match, falling 4-3. Bordeaux went up 3-0 in the match, and while a pair of Kevin Gameiro goals brought the team within a goal, Bordeaux scored late to make it 4-2. Abdul Majeed Waris put in a goal in stoppage time to create the final margin.

Strasbourg has a plus-15 goal differential and is led in goals by Ludovic Ajorque, who has scored 10.

Nantes is coming off of a 4-2 win over Lorient in its most recent Ligue 1 match, with four different players scoring a goal: Andrei Girotto, Randal Kolo Muani, Osman Bukari and Willem Geubbels.

These two sides last met in November, playing to a 2-2 draw. Nantes went up early on a goal by Kalifa Coulibaly, but Strasbourg's Habib Diallo tied it. Nantes went up again with a goal from Muani, but Adrien Thomasson tied it again for Strasbourg in the 68th minute, the final goal of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Strasbourg vs. Nantes

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Espanol
Time
8:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ogc nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot in Canada

just now
Nantes Lorient
Ligue 1

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Nantes

just now
Reims Angers
Ligue 1

How to Watch Reims vs Bordeaux

5 minutes ago
fc metz
Ligue 1

How to Watch Troyes vs Metz

5 minutes ago
empoli
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Empoli FC in Canada

5 minutes ago
Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo in Canada

5 minutes ago
napoli
Serie A

How to Watch Venezia vs. Napoli in Canada

5 minutes ago
Celtic Midlothian Scottish Premiership
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Motherwell FC vs. Celtic FC

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17622200
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Hockey: Switzerland vs. U.S.

45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy