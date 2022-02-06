Fifth-place Strasbourg (35 points) will take on 10th-place Nantes (32 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Nantes Today:

Match Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

Strasbourg had won three matches in a row before it was upset by Bordeaux in its most recent match, falling 4-3. Bordeaux went up 3-0 in the match, and while a pair of Kevin Gameiro goals brought the team within a goal, Bordeaux scored late to make it 4-2. Abdul Majeed Waris put in a goal in stoppage time to create the final margin.

Strasbourg has a plus-15 goal differential and is led in goals by Ludovic Ajorque, who has scored 10.

Nantes is coming off of a 4-2 win over Lorient in its most recent Ligue 1 match, with four different players scoring a goal: Andrei Girotto, Randal Kolo Muani, Osman Bukari and Willem Geubbels.

These two sides last met in November, playing to a 2-2 draw. Nantes went up early on a goal by Kalifa Coulibaly, but Strasbourg's Habib Diallo tied it. Nantes went up again with a goal from Muani, but Adrien Thomasson tied it again for Strasbourg in the 68th minute, the final goal of the match.

