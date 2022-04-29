Strasbourg will take on PSG and its three-headed monster attack of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé today.

Strasbourg is the No. 6 ranked team in Ligue 1 with just under a handful of games remaining. It is 15-8-11 with 56 points. That places Strasbourg one point behind Nice and three points behind Monaco and Rennes to qualify for Europa League next season.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In its last five games, Strasbourg is 2-2-1. It beat Lens and Rennes, drew with Troyes and Lyon, and most recently lost to Lille.

With the addition of Lionel Messi, Paris-Saint Germain has launched itself to the top of Ligue 1.

It is 24-4-6 this season with 78 points, 13 higher than Marseille, the next closest team.

PSG ranks No. 1 in goals scored, assists and shots this year in Ligue 1.

In its last five games, PSG is 4-1-0 after beating Lorient, Clermont, Marseille and Angers. In its most recent game, it drew with Lens 1-1.

Between Kylian Mbappé, Messi and Neymar up top, PSG is a force on offense. The three of them have combined for 37 goals and 32 assists this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.