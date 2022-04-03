How to Watch Strasbourg vs. RC Lens in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Strasbourg will travel to Lens on Sunday with both Ligue 1 clubs desperately needing three points.

Strasbourg is the No. 5 team in Ligue 1 with 48 total points. Currently, it sits in the position of qualifying for the Europa Cup with Nice. It sits two points behind Nice and four points away from qualifying for Champions League.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. RC Lens today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream Strasbourg vs. RC Lens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five games, the team is 1-4-0. Its only win came against Monaco. Meanwhile, it drew with Lorient, Reims, Nice and St. Etienne.

Strasbourg is led by a group of talented forwards, including Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro and Habib Diallo. Combined, the three have 28 goals and 10 assists.

Strasbourg will take on RC Lens on the pitch.

Lens is currently three positions behind Strasbourg at No. 8. It has totaled 44 points through 29 games with a positive point differential of six.

In its last five games, Lens is 2-2-1. It has drawn with Lyon and Metz. It lost to Brest, and beat Angers and Clermont.

At 12-9-8 this season, the team ranks No. 4 in goals scored, No. 7 in assists and No. 3 in shots. The team is led by Arnaud Kalimuendo who has seven goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

