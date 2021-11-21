Strasbourg and Reims look to move up the Ligue 1 league table when they face off on Sunday.

Ninth-place Strasbourg (18 points) is just one point behind sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings. 16th-place Reims (12 points) could move up to 13th with a win. The two sides meet on Sunday,

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Stade de Reims Today:

Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live Stream Strasbourg vs. Stade de Reims on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strasbourg has won two of its last four matches, beating St-Etienne and Lorient by a combined margin of 9-1. Overall, the team is third in Ligue 1 in goals, but the defense has struggled relative to the offense, with the team being at plus-six in goal differential.

Habib Diallo leads the team in goals with seven.

Reims has two wins and is looking to get further away from the relegation zone, as Brest and Bordeaux also sit at 12 points, with Bordeaux in position to play in the relegation playoff because of goal differential.

Reims hasn't won since Sep. 26, when it beat Nantes 3-1.

Hugo Ekitike leads the team in goals with four.

Reims won both meetings of these two sides last season, but Reims is off to one of its worst Ligue 1 starts ever this year. It's had fewer points at this stage of the season just twice before.

Regional restrictions may apply.