Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Troyes AC vs. AS Saint-Étienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams in the bottom half of Ligue 1 face on Sunday when Troyes AC takes on AS Saint-Étienne.
    Author:

    14th-place Troyes (13 points) will take on 19th-place St-Etienne (nine points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 matchup.

    How to Watch Troyes AC vs. AS Saint-Étienne Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream Troyes AC vs. AS Saint-Étienne on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    St-Etienne has just one win this season, but the team's six draws are tied for the most in Ligue 1.

    The team's lone win came in its most recent match, defeating Clermont Foot 3-2. Down 2-0 until late, Arnaud Nordin scored in the 78th minute to get the team on the board, then Jean-Phillippe Krasso tied it in stoppage time. Saidou Sow scored the winning goal two minutes later.

    Wahbi Khazri leads the team in goals with seven.

    Troyes has three wins this year, with two of those coming in the past four matches.

    Xavier Chavalerin and Mama Samba Balde are tied for the team lead in goals with three each. Overall, the team has a goal differential of minus-eight.

    Troyes has struggled historically against St-Etienne, losing eight times and drawing four in 14 games. The last Troyes win came in October 2017, when it won 2-1. Both Troyes wins were at home, and this season Troyes is unbeaten in its last four home matches.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Troyes AC vs. AS Saint-Étienne

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    8:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch FC Metz vs. Bordeaux

    3 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Troyes AC vs. AS Saint-Étienne

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Stade de Reims

    3 minutes ago
    Manchester City
    Premier League

    How to Watch Manchester City vs. Everton

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Salernitana vs Sampdoria

    8 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Bologna vs Venezia

    8 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. RC Lens

    2 hours ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Sassuolo vs Cagliari

    2 hours ago
    Rory McIlroy
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, Final Round

    7 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy