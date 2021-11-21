How to Watch Troyes AC vs. AS Saint-Étienne

Two teams in the bottom half of Ligue 1 face on Sunday when Troyes AC takes on AS Saint-Étienne.

14th-place Troyes (13 points) will take on 19th-place St-Etienne (nine points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 matchup.

St-Etienne has just one win this season, but the team's six draws are tied for the most in Ligue 1.

The team's lone win came in its most recent match, defeating Clermont Foot 3-2. Down 2-0 until late, Arnaud Nordin scored in the 78th minute to get the team on the board, then Jean-Phillippe Krasso tied it in stoppage time. Saidou Sow scored the winning goal two minutes later.

Wahbi Khazri leads the team in goals with seven.

Troyes has three wins this year, with two of those coming in the past four matches.

Xavier Chavalerin and Mama Samba Balde are tied for the team lead in goals with three each. Overall, the team has a goal differential of minus-eight.

Troyes has struggled historically against St-Etienne, losing eight times and drawing four in 14 games. The last Troyes win came in October 2017, when it won 2-1. Both Troyes wins were at home, and this season Troyes is unbeaten in its last four home matches.

