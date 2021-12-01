Two clubs near the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings will meet Wednesday, as Lorient takes on Troyes.

Fifteenth-place Lorient (15 points) and 17th-place Troyes (13 points) will face off Wednesday in a battle of Ligue 1 teams that have struggled over the past few games.

How to Watch Troyes AC vs. FC Lorient Today:

Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 6

Live Stream Troyes AC vs. FC Lorient on fuboTV:

Lorient comes into this match on a four-game losing streak, losing to Strasbourg, Brest, Angers and Rennes. Over that span, Lorient scored exactly one goal, which came during the 2-1 loss to Brest.

Adrian Grbic scored that goal in the fifth minute of the match, but a red card on Jérôme Hergault in the 28th minute left Lorient short-handed for the rest of the day.

Armand Laurienté leads the team in goals with four.

As for Troyes, its losing streak only stands at three matches. All of those came via shutout, losing 4-0 to Lens before a pair of 1-0 losses against St-Etienne and Marseille. The team last scored a goal on Halloween, when it drew Rennes 2-2.

Adil Rami and Tristan Dingomé each scored in the first half of that match, with Troyes looking like it was going to hold on and win until a late Rennes goal.

Mama Samba Baldé and Xavier Chavalerin lead the team with three goals each.

These teams last met in 2019 when both were in Ligue 2, with Troyes winning three matches in a row in the series.

