How to Watch Troyes AC vs Lille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 16 ranked Troyes will take on Jonathan David and No. 9 ranked Lille.

At 8-17-9 this season and No. 16 in the Ligue 1, Troyes is trying to avoid relegation territory as the season comes to a close.

It has 33 points which are tied with Clermont as the first team out of playoff relegation. Meanwhile, St. Etienne is trying to put Troyes into that position.

How to Watch Troyes AC vs. Lille today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Troyes AC vs. Lille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Despite being No. 16, it ranks below that in every major stat category including No. 19 in goals score, No. 16 in assists, and No. 17 in shots.

No player for Troyes will hit double-digit goals this season, but Xavier Chavalerin leads the team from the midfield with five goals and two assists with 23 shots.

Lille, on the other side of the pitch, finds itself in the middle of the field approaching the season's end. It is 13-9-12 this year with 51 points standing at No. 9

It is one point ahead of No. 10 Nantes and one point behind No. 8 Lyon.

Forward Jonathan David is the most prolific scorer on the pitch today. He has 13 goals this season on 57 shots.

Regional restrictions may apply.

By Matthew Beighle
