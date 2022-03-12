How to Watch Troyes AC vs. Nantes in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Troyes AC vs. Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Troyes AC host Nantes on Matchday 28 in Ligue 1 action on Saturday at I'Aube Stadium.

Nantes is sitting just two points outside of the European competition spots in the Ligue 1 standings in seventh place. The club is enjoying a fine run of form with three victories and one draw in its last four Ligue 1 matches. Troyes AC, meanwhile, are hungry for points as it looks to climb out of the bottom four in the table.

How to Watch Troyes AC vs. Nantes Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream Troyes AC vs. Nantes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nantes is the hottest team in the French first division at the moment with three wins out of its last four matches — a streak that started with the club's 1-0 victory over Reims on Matchday 24, with Moses Simon scoring the only goal of the match. Then, the team hosted league-leader PSG and cruised to a 3-1 win thanks to Randal Kolo Muani, Quentin Merlin and Ludovic Blas all getting on the scoreboard. Finally, and most recently, the club defeated Montpellier 2-0 off of second-half strikes from Muani and Willem Geubbels.

Nantes' success isn't limited to league play, though, as the club is in the French Cup final which will be played on May 7 against Nice. Nantes got there after eliminating AS Monaco on penalty kicks after the match ended 2-2.

Troyes, on the other hand, are sitting in 16th place, just one spot above the relegation zone in the Ligue 1 standings. The club is also winless in its last five home games in Ligue 1, with three draws and two losses in that span.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Troyes AC vs. Nantes

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
2:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

