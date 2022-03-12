How to Watch Troyes AC vs. Nantes in Canada

Nantes is sitting just two points outside of the European competition spots in the Ligue 1 standings in seventh place. The club is enjoying a fine run of form with three victories and one draw in its last four Ligue 1 matches. Troyes AC, meanwhile, are hungry for points as it looks to climb out of the bottom four in the table.

How to Watch Troyes AC vs. Nantes Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Nantes is the hottest team in the French first division at the moment with three wins out of its last four matches — a streak that started with the club's 1-0 victory over Reims on Matchday 24, with Moses Simon scoring the only goal of the match. Then, the team hosted league-leader PSG and cruised to a 3-1 win thanks to Randal Kolo Muani, Quentin Merlin and Ludovic Blas all getting on the scoreboard. Finally, and most recently, the club defeated Montpellier 2-0 off of second-half strikes from Muani and Willem Geubbels.

Nantes' success isn't limited to league play, though, as the club is in the French Cup final which will be played on May 7 against Nice. Nantes got there after eliminating AS Monaco on penalty kicks after the match ended 2-2.

Troyes, on the other hand, are sitting in 16th place, just one spot above the relegation zone in the Ligue 1 standings. The club is also winless in its last five home games in Ligue 1, with three draws and two losses in that span.

