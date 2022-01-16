After four draws in a row, can Lyon get back in the win column on Sunday when it faces Troyes?

Lyon sits 11th in the Ligue 1 standings with 25 points through 19 matches, while its opponent on Sunday, Troyes, is currently 16th in the league with 17 points.

How to Watch Troyes AC vs. Olympique Lyonnais Today:



Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Troyes AC vs. Olympique Lyonnais match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lyon enters this match having drawn its last four matches, including a 1-1 draw against Ligue 1's top team, PSG, last Sunday. In that match, Lyon was able to grab an early lead off of a Lucas Paqueta goal and hold onto it for awhile until PSG equalized things in the 76th minute.

The team has scored 27 goals this year, the same number it has allowed. Paqueta leads the team in scoring with seven goals.

As for Troyes, the club is trying to stay out of one of the relegation spots, as it sits just one point above 19th-place Metz.

It drew Brest on Dec. 22 in its most recent Ligue 1 match, playing much of the game short handed after Jessy Moulin was red carded in the 13th minute. But after trailing 1-0 for most of the match, the team tied things up in the 80th minute thanks to Adil Rami.

These sides last faced in September, with Lyon emerging victorious by a 3-1 margin, coming back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to pour it on in the second half.

