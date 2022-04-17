Strasbourg looks to hold onto fourth place in the French Ligue 1 table when it takes on Troyes AC on Sunday.

Strasbourg is hanging onto fourth place by just one point over Nice and is looking to stay there with a win on Sunday.

How to watch Troyes AC vs. Strasbourg in Canada today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Watch the Troyes AC vs. Strasbourg match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strasbourg is 14-10-7 on the season and comes into Sunday on a nine-match unbeaten streak. It hasn't lost since it dropped a 4-3 decision to Bordeaux back on Jan. 23.

Since that match, it has played to five draws and four wins. It has helped move them into fourth place and has it just four points back of Stade Rennais for third.

On Sunday, it will look to stay hot against a Troyes team that it played to a 1-1 draw with back on August 22.

Troyes' season has gone in a different direction than Strasbourg since that draw as it is just 8-8-15 and in 15th place in the table.

Troyes has played well recently, though, as it has earned a point in five of its last six matches. The lone match that it didn't was last Sunday when it lost to AS Monaco 2-1.

They had won three of five before that match and played to two draws also.

Regional restrictions may apply.