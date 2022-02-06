Troyes and Metz, two teams near the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings, will meet on Sunday.

16th-place Troyes (20 points) and 18th-place Metz (19 points) will meet on Sunday in a Ligue 1 match. Both teams are in need of some points to move up the standings.

How to Watch Troyes vs Metz Today:

Match Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live stream Troyes vs Metz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Metz would currently head to the relegation playoff at the end of this season, where it would play a two-legged series against the third-place team in Ligue 2 to determine which plays in Ligue 1 next year.

This team is coming off of a 2-0 defeat against Nice on Jan. 23. Overall, the team has a minus-19 goal differential this season. Two players — Nicolas de Preville and Fabien Centonze — share the team lead in goals with four.

Troyes also lost its most recent game, falling 2-1 to Angers. Brandon Domingues scored an early goal to put Troyes up 1-0, but a pair of penalty kicks from Thomas Mangani put Angers on top.

The team has a goal differential of minus-11 this season and is led in goals by Xavier Chavalerin with five.

Troyes won 2-0 when these teams met in September. Chavalerin scored one of the two goals, with Gerson Rodrigues scoring the other.

Regional restrictions may apply.