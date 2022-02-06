Skip to main content

How to Watch Troyes vs Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Troyes and Metz, two teams near the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings, will meet on Sunday.

16th-place Troyes (20 points) and 18th-place Metz (19 points) will meet on Sunday in a Ligue 1 match. Both teams are in need of some points to move up the standings.

How to Watch Troyes vs Metz Today:

Match Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live stream Troyes vs Metz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Metz would currently head to the relegation playoff at the end of this season, where it would play a two-legged series against the third-place team in Ligue 2 to determine which plays in Ligue 1 next year.

This team is coming off of a 2-0 defeat against Nice on Jan. 23. Overall, the team has a minus-19 goal differential this season. Two players — Nicolas de Preville and Fabien Centonze — share the team lead in goals with four.

Troyes also lost its most recent game, falling 2-1 to Angers. Brandon Domingues scored an early goal to put Troyes up 1-0, but a pair of penalty kicks from Thomas Mangani put Angers on top.

The team has a goal differential of minus-11 this season and is led in goals by Xavier Chavalerin with five.

Troyes won 2-0 when these teams met in September. Chavalerin scored one of the two goals, with Gerson Rodrigues scoring the other.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

