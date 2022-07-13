Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational stream: Watch online, TV channel

The LPGA Tour’s Dow Great Lakes Invitational tees off the first round as the second half of the season begins today.

The first round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitation gets started today from Midland, Michigan. Coming off their most recent major, the LPGA Tour is now in the second half of the season as every tournament becomes increasingly essential for points, the standings and determining which golfer will be the best in the sports season.

How to Watch Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Watch Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The LPGA season is at the midway point, with the first half of the season bringing several big moments and great shots.

Chun In-gee is coming off her win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her third major win in her career and first at that tournament. She is not in the field for this tournament coming off that win.

This year the Jutanugarns are in action again as they look to win back-to-back years, while Suwannapura and Clanton are looking to get back on track and win their second tournament together in Michigan. Tune in to the Golf Channel at 3 p.m. ET catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.