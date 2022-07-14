Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Stream: Watch LPGA online, TV

The second round of the LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational tees off with more pairs action today.

One of the variables that can make golf a lot of fun are team-based events like this week's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from Midland, Michigan. The best players on the LPGA Tour are teaming up with sisters, friends and elite competitors coming together, all looking to win the third annual playing of this tournament.

The sisters Korda, Nelly and Jessica started off the Dow Great Lakes Invitational with a 69, only one under par with a lot of work to do today.

In the first round, Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber finished tied with Madelene Sagstrom and Annika Sorenstam for the lead. Both teams shot a first-round 65 for a one-stroke lead over the field.

Last year's winners, Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, finished the first round with a 73 and are looking up at the leaders and several other pairs in-between them.

They have the ability to get in a rhythm and look for them to make a push today to get closer to the leaders as they defend their titles here.

The runners-up from last year here, Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura finished their first round with a 77, with a lot of work to do today to avoid that cut line.

