Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational stream: Watch online, TV channel

The third round of the LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational tees off after the cut today.

On Thursday, during the second round of the LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from Midland, Michigan, the field was on fire with seven rounds of 61 or better, including a 59 from a pair that took them from potentially being cut to in the mix for the final two rounds starting today.

How to Watch Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Watch Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

There was tremendous teamwork and overall golf from several teams in the second round yesterday.

The team that shot a 59 in the second round consisted of Mariajo Uribe and Sarah Jane Smith. Uribe finished the second round with six birdies and Smith with seven birdies and two bogeys as they went from three over par to start the day to seven under par at the end.

The duo is still a full seven strokes back, but after a day like Thursday, where they made up 11 strokes, anything is possible for the final two rounds.

Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber are in the lead at -14 entering today, three strokes ahead of Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas.

The second round saw Roussin and Weber combine for seven birdies and an eagle for a 61 on the day. They are playing terrific overall golf and limiting their mistakes which could spell a win for them here this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.