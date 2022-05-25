Shadow Creek in Las Vegas plays host to the only match play event of the year in the LPGA, with Bank of Hope starting on Wednesday.

The 12th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule heads to the desert for the second annual Bank of Hope LPGA match-play event, pitting 64 players against each other in a unique format. The field features 22 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings battling for a prize purse of $1.5 million.

How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 1:

Match Date: May 25, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Minjee Lee, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo-Joo Kim and Danielle Kang, who are all in the top 11 in the rankings, and the 2021 winner of this event, Ally Ewing, are among the entries into the five-day event that starts today. Last year, Ewing beat Sophia Popov 2 and 1, taking home $225,000 for the title in the first match play event since the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in 2017.

After Monday qualifiers, the field of 64 will begin with 16 groups of round-robin play leading to 16 group winners who will advance to the single-elimination bracket to determine a champion. Each of the four players in each group will play an 18-hole match against each other.

In these 18-hole matches, players get two points if they win a match and one point if the match is halved. If players are tied for the lead in a group after round-robin play, a sudden-death playoff will determine who advances to the knockout rounds.

