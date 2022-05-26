How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The 12th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in the desert as the second annual Bank of Hope LPGA match-play event, pitting 64 players against each other in a unique format, carries on. The field features 22 of the top 50 in the Rolex women’s world golf rankings battling for a prize purse of $1.5 million. Today, round two of three in the group stage tees off as players must win their way into the knockout rounds.
How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 2:
Match Date: May 26, 2022
Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: The Golf Channel
The field of 64 has been placed into 16 groups of round-robin play, leading to 16 group winners who will advance to the single-elimination bracket to determine a champion. Yesterday, in group one, Minjee Lee, the highest-ranked player in the field, defeated Youngin Chun 6&5 to earn two points after day one after winning seven of the first eleven holes including an eagle on the par-five ninth hole.
Upsets were plentiful in the opening matchups as second seed Atthaya Thitikul lost to Tiffany Chan 3&2. Chan raced out to be six up on the 19-year-old rookie through eleven holes. Thitikul won four straight holes to cut the lead to two with three holes to play but a bogey on 16 ended her day.
Fourth seed Danielle Kang got thumped by Kelly Tan 7&6, fifth seed Jennifer Kupcho lost 2&1 to Emma Talley, seventh seed Nanna Koerstz Madsen drew all square after a par on 13 but bogeys on 14 and 15 sealed her fate losing 2&1 to Paula Reto. Gemma Dryburgh, Joengeun Lee and Ayaka Furue all lost their opening matches marking seven of the top ten to lose on Wednesday.
Winners receive two points for a win and half onf one point for a halved match. The player with the most points after the round-robin pool play will win the group and advance to the single-elimination bracket that gets underway on Saturday.
