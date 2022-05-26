Day two of group play continues at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas in the season's only match play event at the Bank of Hope LPGA.

The 12th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in the desert as the second annual Bank of Hope LPGA match-play event, pitting 64 players against each other in a unique format, carries on. The field features 22 of the top 50 in the Rolex women’s world golf rankings battling for a prize purse of $1.5 million. Today, round two of three in the group stage tees off as players must win their way into the knockout rounds.

How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 2:

Match Date: May 26, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 2 on fuboTV

The field of 64 has been placed into 16 groups of round-robin play, leading to 16 group winners who will advance to the single-elimination bracket to determine a champion. Yesterday, in group one, Minjee Lee, the highest-ranked player in the field, defeated Youngin Chun 6&5 to earn two points after day one after winning seven of the first eleven holes including an eagle on the par-five ninth hole.

Upsets were plentiful in the opening matchups as second seed Atthaya Thitikul lost to Tiffany Chan 3&2. Chan raced out to be six up on the 19-year-old rookie through eleven holes. Thitikul won four straight holes to cut the lead to two with three holes to play but a bogey on 16 ended her day.

Fourth seed Danielle Kang got thumped by Kelly Tan 7&6, fifth seed Jennifer Kupcho lost 2&1 to Emma Talley, seventh seed Nanna Koerstz Madsen drew all square after a par on 13 but bogeys on 14 and 15 sealed her fate losing 2&1 to Paula Reto. Gemma Dryburgh, Joengeun Lee and Ayaka Furue all lost their opening matches marking seven of the top ten to lose on Wednesday.

Winners receive two points for a win and half onf one point for a halved match. The player with the most points after the round-robin pool play will win the group and advance to the single-elimination bracket that gets underway on Saturday.

