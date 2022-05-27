The third round of round-robin play at the 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play continues on Friday at the Bank of Hope event.

The Bank of Hope LPGA match-play tournament enters day three of round-robin play with 11 golfers currently undefeated and looking to keep up the pace to advance to the next round. This tournament is different from a traditional four-round stroke play event, with golfers playing head-to-head to try and advance to the knockout round, then the championship round on Sunday.

How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 3 today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The second round yesterday saw 11 golfers stay undefeated in match play through two rounds:

Through two rounds, Carlota Ciganda (10 seed), Paula Reto (seven seed), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (15 seed), Tiffany Chan (two seed), Jenny Shin (six seed), Lilia Vu (14 seed), Gaby Lopez (eight seed), Caroline Masson (1 seed), Hye-Jin Choi (13 seed), Madelene Sagstrom (12 seed) and Eun-Hee Ji (four seed) are all undefeated (2-0-0) entering the third round.

There are no matches today with two undefeated golfers, but nine of the golfers face either a 1-1-0 or 1-0-1 golfer that could set up a lot of ties and drama heading into the knockout stage.

Defending champion Ally Ewing (1-1-0) rebounded after losing in the first round to get back on track.

This is only the second annual playing of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play with the field wide open through two rounds entering today, the final round-robin day of play.

This weekend will feature the knockout round on Saturday and the championship round on Sunday between the top golfers through four days of match play.

