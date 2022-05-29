How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Finals

The final round of the second annual Bank of Hope LPGA match play tees off with the semifinals and final match today.

The semifinals start the day for the 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA match-play event before the finals between the two golfers that advance. The tournament is down to the final four golfers with Eun-Hee Ji (4-0-1) taking on Andrea Lee (4-0-1) and Ayaka Furue (4-0-1) looking to take down the undefeated Lilia Vu (5-0-0). Ally Ewing won this event last year in the first playing of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play tournament but a new champion will be crowned today.

Vu comes into the semifinals as the only undefeated golfer in match play, including no ties as she aims for the championship today:

Vu came out of the 14-seed bracket and built her record with wins over Charley Hull (five and three), Ariya Jutanugarn (two and one), Esther Henseleit (four and three), Allisen Corpuz (four and three) and Jenny Shin (20 holes) leading up to the semifinals.

Her opponent, Furue, came out of the 10-seed bracket with a tie against Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and wins against Angel Yin (three and two), Carlota Ciganda (two and one), Paula Reto (two and one) and Jodi Ewart Shadoff (22 holes).

On the other side of the bracket, Ji came out of the four-seed bracket with a win over Pajaree Anannarukarn (four and two), Danielle Kang (two and one), a tie with Kelly Tan, a win over Hye-Jin Choi (two and one) and a win over Madelene Sagstom (seven and six).

Ji takes on Lee, the winner of the 16 seed bracket with a tie against Megan Khang and wins over A Lim Kim (two up), Stephanie Meadow (two and one), Caroline Masson (two and one) and Gemma Dryburgh (20 holes).

