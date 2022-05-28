Skip to main content

How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Quarterfinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The quarterfinals and knockout stage of the Bank of Hope LPGA match play tees off takes place on Saturday in the women's golf world.

The second annual Bank of Hope LPGA match-play tournament heads into knockout play in the quarterfinals after three round-robin rounds to set up the final 16 golfers today. Most of the golfers come into today undefeated in round-robin play and will have a battle to get to the championship round tomorrow.

The final 16 golfers are paired up for the quarterfinal round ahead of the championship round tomorrow:

This morning pairs up the 16 best golfers after three rounds of round-robin action with 15 undefeated golfers and seven that enter this round 3-0-0 today.

The day starts off with Emma Talley (2-0-1) takes on Madelene Sagstrom (3-0-0) in the first match of the day. Sagstrom has been terrific through the first three rounds with wins over Albane Valenzuela (one up), Wei-Ling Hsu (one up) and Ryann O’Toole (two and one).

As the morning rolls on Eun-Hee Ji (2-0-1) takes on Hye-Jin Choi (3-0-0) and Gemma Dryburgh (2-1-0) comes in as the only player in this round with a loss, taking on Moriya Jutanugarn (2-0-1).

The rest of the day features Caroline Masson (3-0-0) vs. Andrea Lee (2-0-1), Jenny Shin (2-0-1) vs. Annie Park (2-0-1), Allisen Corpuz (2-0-1) vs. Lilia Vu (3-0-0), Paula Reto (3-0-0) vs. Ayaka Furue (2-0-1) and Tiffany Chan (3-0-0) vs. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (3-0-0).

The winners today will move on to play for the match play championship on Sunday with a new winner being crowned after Ally Ewing was eliminated in round-robin play.

