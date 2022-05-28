How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Quarterfinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The second annual Bank of Hope LPGA match-play tournament heads into knockout play in the quarterfinals after three round-robin rounds to set up the final 16 golfers today. Most of the golfers come into today undefeated in round-robin play and will have a battle to get to the championship round tomorrow.
How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Quarterfinals today:
Game Date: May 28, 2022
Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: The Golf Channel
Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Quarterfinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The final 16 golfers are paired up for the quarterfinal round ahead of the championship round tomorrow:
This morning pairs up the 16 best golfers after three rounds of round-robin action with 15 undefeated golfers and seven that enter this round 3-0-0 today.
The day starts off with Emma Talley (2-0-1) takes on Madelene Sagstrom (3-0-0) in the first match of the day. Sagstrom has been terrific through the first three rounds with wins over Albane Valenzuela (one up), Wei-Ling Hsu (one up) and Ryann O’Toole (two and one).
As the morning rolls on Eun-Hee Ji (2-0-1) takes on Hye-Jin Choi (3-0-0) and Gemma Dryburgh (2-1-0) comes in as the only player in this round with a loss, taking on Moriya Jutanugarn (2-0-1).
The rest of the day features Caroline Masson (3-0-0) vs. Andrea Lee (2-0-1), Jenny Shin (2-0-1) vs. Annie Park (2-0-1), Allisen Corpuz (2-0-1) vs. Lilia Vu (3-0-0), Paula Reto (3-0-0) vs. Ayaka Furue (2-0-1) and Tiffany Chan (3-0-0) vs. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (3-0-0).
The winners today will move on to play for the match play championship on Sunday with a new winner being crowned after Ally Ewing was eliminated in round-robin play.
