The first round of the Chevron Championship for the LPGA Tour kicks off from California today.

The Chevron Championship tees off for the 31st annual playing of this event from Rancho Mirage, California. Patty Tavatanakit looks to defend her championship this week in the tournament. Nine of the top 10 players will be in action this week and looking to move up the CME Globe leaderboard starting today.

How to Watch the Chevron Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

In 2021 Patty Tavatanakit took home the Chevron Championship behind four straight rounds of 69 or better and terrific overall golf.

Through six events on the LPGA Tour this season, there have been six different winners, with Atthaya Thitikul taking the last played event at the JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol.

Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Leona Maguire, Jin Young Ko, and Nanna Koerstz Madsen have all also won an event this year, aiming to be the first to win multiple events this season. All are in action starting today.

Entering this tournament, Kang is the leader in the CME Globe standings with a +69 point lead over Koerstz Madsen. Nelly Korda will not be in action, but her sister Jessica will be here today.

Despite not winning a tournament yet this season, Henderson is No. 3 in the standings and can make a massive jump with a win today.

