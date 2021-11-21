Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    How to Watch CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Championship Sunday is here, and the best golfers on tour are tied at the top.
    Entering this afternoon, three of the Top 10 golfers in the world, including the top two, are tied at the top of the leaderboard. 

    Jin Young Ko (No. 1), Nelly Korda (No. 2) and Nasa Hataoka (No. 10) are tied with Céline Boutier (No. 18) at 14 under par at the top of the leaderboard. On top of that, an additional 10 golfers are within three strokes of the lead. What an incredible ending to the LPGA Tour season.

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC (KSHB- Kansas City, MO)

    Watch CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Hataoka and others shot back up the leaderboard on Saturday with great shots and play to set up today’s final round:

    On Saturday, Hataoka shot a round-best 64 (eight under) to vault up the leaderboard and tie the other three. She finished the day with eight birdies, all between the ninth 18th holes, with zero bogeys on the day.

    Young Ko, the No. 1 player in the rankings, shot seven straight birdies on the front nine, ended the front nine with a bogey and shot par to close out the day.

    Korda, the former No. 1 player in the world knocked in five birdies and two bogeys, but closed her third round with an eagle on the 17th hole.

    Boutier had an even round behind two birdies and two bogeys on the day, letting the other three golfers catch up to her. She was in the lead entering Saturday, but with Hataoka (eight under), Young Ko (six under) and Korda (five under) playing so well they created the quartet at the top.

    There are 3,500 points on the line with Korda (-100) and Hataoka (-1,806) behind Young Ko, both in a position to win. The LPGA Tour winner this year comes down to the best players in the world and 18 holes. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

