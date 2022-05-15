The Cognizant Founders Cup wraps up on Sunday with the final round coming live from the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, NJ

The Cognizant Founders Cup enters its final round on Sunday with Minjee Lee leading by one shot at -17. The action will begin at 12:00 on Golf Channel before switching to CBS at 1:00.

How to Watch the Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round today:

Match Date: May 15, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel / CBS

Watch the Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lee took control in the second round when she fired a nine-under 63 and kept the lead with a solid three-under 69 on Saturday.

Right behind her is Madelene Sagstrom who is at -16 after three rounds. She closed the gap in the third round when she shot a five-under 67. She raced out to a first-day lead by shooting a nine-under 63, but fell back on Friday when she shot a 70.

American Lexi Thompson is sitting in third place at -14 after shooting a 67, 66 and 69 in the first three rounds.

Angel Yin is the only other golfer at -10 or better as she sits at -11 after going 70, 67 and 68 over the three days.

The final round opens Sunday morning with a two-golfer race for the top, but Thompson and Lin are working if both Lee and Sagstrom slip up.

Regional restrictions may apply.