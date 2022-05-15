How to Watch the Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cognizant Founders Cup enters its final round on Sunday with Minjee Lee leading by one shot at -17. The action will begin at 12:00 on Golf Channel before switching to CBS at 1:00.
How to Watch the Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round today:
Match Date: May 15, 2022
Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: The Golf Channel / CBS
Lee took control in the second round when she fired a nine-under 63 and kept the lead with a solid three-under 69 on Saturday.
Right behind her is Madelene Sagstrom who is at -16 after three rounds. She closed the gap in the third round when she shot a five-under 67. She raced out to a first-day lead by shooting a nine-under 63, but fell back on Friday when she shot a 70.
American Lexi Thompson is sitting in third place at -14 after shooting a 67, 66 and 69 in the first three rounds.
Angel Yin is the only other golfer at -10 or better as she sits at -11 after going 70, 67 and 68 over the three days.
The final round opens Sunday morning with a two-golfer race for the top, but Thompson and Lin are working if both Lee and Sagstrom slip up.
