How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup tees off today with a very competitive leaderboard.

The second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour is set to be a very competitive one as Madelene Sagstrom (-9) has a one-stroke lead over the field with several golfers in contention. Two-time defending champion, Jin Young Ko (-3) is lurking and will need to make a push today to put herself in a position to win this event for the third time in a row this week.

How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nasa Hataoka held the lead early, then the after groups took the course and she finds herself in third place entering today:

In the first round, Sagstrom started her day with four straight birdies and five through seven holes, then closed the day with four birdies on her final seven holes. She had a clean scorecard with zero bogeys and looked about as good as possible in the first round.

If she continues this in the second round, the tournament might be over before the weekend starts.

Behind the leader is Megan Khang (-8), who was even and consistent with four birdies on the front nine, four on the back nine and zero bogeys on her card to find herself just a stroke back of the lead.

Hataoka started her day with an eagle on the second hole and finished with six birdies and zero bogeys on the day.

For Young Ko, she finished with six birdies but balanced that out with three bogeys to find herself six strokes off the lead and with a lot of work to do here today.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

