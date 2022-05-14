Cognizant Founders Cup stream: Watch online, TV channel

The third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup tees off with a logjam at the top today.

Through two rounds in New Jersey, the LPGA’s Cognizant Founders Cup is led by Minjee Lee (-14) by three strokes over three golfers tied for the No. 2 position. She took the lead with a terrific second round and now that the cut line has been established and the weekend begins, she looks to hold off the field as they all look to nip at her heels today.

How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

After a 63 in the second round, Minjee Lee has taken over the lead entering the weekend with strong, consistent play.

Lee was solid with eight birdies in the first round, but a bogey and a double-bogey hampered her from entirely dominating the day. In the second round, she made up for that with eight birdies, an eagle and one bogey.

Since that double bogey, Lee is -11 overall and playing terrific golf.

The trio tied at -11 behind Lee are Ally Ewing, Lexi Thompson and Madelene Sagstrom.

Sagstrom had the lead after the first round, but her second round was much more challenging with only four birdies and two bogeys to fall from sole possession of the top of the leaderboard.

Ewing and Thompson both shot 66s in the second round, with Ewing shooting home seven birdies after starting the day with her only bogey and Thompson with a clean scorecard of six birdies and zero bogeys overall.

